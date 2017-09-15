loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto

£16,580
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10285 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: BLACK

This Clio 220 Trophy has Full leather with heated front seats 18in. gloss black alloys Renault sport V2 monitor and the upgraded akrapovic exhaust system Full LED headlights and comes with the balance of the 4 years manufacturers warranty and roadside assist for a personalised video please call.5 Star NCAP Rating 6 Speed Gearbox ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti Theft System Automatic Gearbox Automatic Headlights Automatic Wipers Bluetooth Prepared Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser ESP Front Assist Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Mirrors Heated Seats iPod Connection Isofix Seats Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Leather Upholstery LED Headlights Manufacturer Warranty MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Parking Camera Parking Distance Control Power Steering Satellite Navigation Traction Control Upgraded Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    326558
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    Trophy
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10285 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Lookers Renault & Nissan Carlisle
Carlisle, CA12UR, Cumbria
United Kingdom

