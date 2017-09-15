RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10285 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: BLACK
This Clio 220 Trophy has Full leather with heated front seats 18in. gloss black alloys Renault sport V2 monitor and the upgraded akrapovic exhaust system Full LED headlights and comes with the balance of the 4 years manufacturers warranty and roadside assist for a personalised video please call.5 Star NCAP Rating 6 Speed Gearbox ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti Theft System Automatic Gearbox Automatic Headlights Automatic Wipers Bluetooth Prepared Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Engine Immobiliser ESP Front Assist Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Mirrors Heated Seats iPod Connection Isofix Seats Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Leather Upholstery LED Headlights Manufacturer Warranty MP3 Connectivity Multiple Airbags Onboard Computer Parking Camera Parking Distance Control Power Steering Satellite Navigation Traction Control Upgraded Alloy Wheels.
Lookers Renault & Nissan Carlisle
Carlisle, CA12UR, Cumbria
United Kingdom
