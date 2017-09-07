loading Loading please wait....
» » »

RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Hatchback

Compare this car
£12,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 24060 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

Accessories

2015 Renault Clio 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Hatchback with 24060miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312165
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    200
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24060 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Email Dealer >>

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed