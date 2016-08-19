loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39287 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Glacier White

Accessories

Satellite Navigation., Sports Seats, Sports Button, Sports Body Kit, 18? Alloy Wheels., Bluetooth., Cruise Control., Climate Control., Speed Limiter., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., ISOFIX., Electronic Stability Programme., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Air Conditioning., 2 x Keys with Car., USB Connectivity., Tinted Windows., Privacy Glass., Power Steering.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    200
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39287 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,991

Evans Halshaw Renault Sunderland
SR53NX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!