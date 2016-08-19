RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 16V Renaultsport Lux 200 5dr EDC Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39287 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Glacier White
Satellite Navigation., Sports Seats, Sports Button, Sports Body Kit, 18? Alloy Wheels., Bluetooth., Cruise Control., Climate Control., Speed Limiter., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., ISOFIX., Electronic Stability Programme., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Air Conditioning., 2 x Keys with Car., USB Connectivity., Tinted Windows., Privacy Glass., Power Steering.
Evans Halshaw Renault Sunderland
SR53NX
United Kingdom
Feb 14, 2017