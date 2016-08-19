RENAULT CLIO 1.6 Turbo Renaultsport Nav Hatchback 5dr Petrol EDC Auto (133 g/km, 200 bh

Accessories

Metallic - Deep black, Finished in stunning Diamond Black this high performance Renault Clio RS is well worth coming to see. It has only covered 3259 miles yet provides a huge saving against the retail list price. Not forgetting the fantastic level of specification which includes satnav., (HSA) Hill Start Assist, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Handsfree Technology, Deadlocking, Heated Rear Screen, Renault MediaNav - Navteq Nav N Go Satellite Navigation, USB, Tyre Inflation Kit, Leather Steering Wheel with R.S. Logo, Electric Variable Assist Power Steering, Side and Thorax Airbags with Airbag Desactivation, Manual Air Conditioning, Centre Rear Seat Belt, ABS with Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Extra Tinted Rear Windows and Tailgate, Arkamys Radio with Renault Bass Reflex Sound System, AUX Socket, Alarm (Thatcham Category 2), Electric Front and Rear Windows, ISOFIX Child Seat Fixing Points on Rear Outermost Seats, Renault Sport Rear Spoiler - Body Coloured, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Start/Stop System, Alloy Wheels - 17in Silver Sport, Handsfree Keycard Entry with Push Button Start, Upholstery - Dark Carbon Cloth with Red Stitching, Tyre Pressure Control, Door Mirrors Electrically Operated and Heated, 4x 20W Speakers, Front and Rear Headrests with New Generation Height Adjustable SRP (System for Restraintand Protection) Front Headrests with R.S. Logo on Front Headrest, Rear Door and Window Child Locking Function (Front Driver Door Control Panel) for Rear Door, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), ETC (Electronic Traction Control), Full LED R.S Vision and Daytime Running Lights at Top of Bumper, Cruise Control, 7in Touchscreen, Front and Rear No Seatbelt Warning Sound, Front Passenger Airbag with Airbag Deactivation, Driver Airbag with Airbag Desactivation, Height and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel with Paddel Shifts, Speed Limiter, Thatcham Approved Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking with RAID (Renault Anti Intruder Device) Automatic Door Locking. 5 seats, At Autoworld we have a policy of Active web pricing in operation, this means that our prices will simply reduce every few days depending on the number of views that our car receives. It??s simple, the price will keep reducing until the car is SOLD. If this car is of interest you can save it to your garage and follow its pricing progress. Still Unsure? Why not request a personalized video presentation?! If you would like a video presentation, further information on this vehicle or to