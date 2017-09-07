loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT CLIO 1.6 Turbo Renaultsport 220 Trophy Hatchback 5dr Petrol EDC Auto (Nav) (135

£16,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6 Turbo Renaultsport 220 Trophy Hatchback 5dr Petrol EDC Auto (Nav) (135 Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7035 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

Solid - Glacier white, Reverse Parking Camera w. Front/Rear Park. Sensors, LED Interior Lightning and Courtesy Mirror, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Alarm (Thatcham Category 2), Extra Tinted Rear Windows and Tailgate, Renault MediaNav - Navteq Nav N Go Satellite Navigation with 3 Months TomTom Live Services Subscription, USB, Renault Sport Rear Spoiler - Body Coloured, Deadlocking, Front and Rear No Seatbelt Warning Sound, Full LED R.S Vision and Daytime Running Lights at Top of Bumper, ETC (Electronic Traction Control), Trip Computer, Upholstery - Dark Carbon Cloth with Red Stitching, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Electric Front and Rear Windows, Handsfree Keycard Entry with Push Button Start, Driver Airbag with Airbag Desactivation, Bluetooth Handsfree Technology, ISOFIX Child Seat Fixing Points on Rear Outermost Seats, Alloy Wheels - 18in Diamond Cut with Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tyres 205/40, 7in Touchscreen, Electric Variable Assist Power Steering, Cruise Control, Side and Thorax Airbags with Airbag Desactivation, Arkamys Radio with 3D Sound and R-Link Multimedia System, Renault Bass Reflex System, Aux Socket, (HSA) Hill Start Assist, Tyre Inflation Kit, Heated and Electrically Adjustable Door Mirrors and Folding, Speed Limiter, Remote Central Locking with RAID (Renault Anti Intruder Device) Automatic Door Locking, Leather Steering Wheel with R.S. Logo, Auto Climate Cont. w. One Touch Quick Demist Func., ABS with Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Rear Door and Window Child Locking Function (Front Driver Door Control Panel) for Rear Door, Centre Rear Seat Belt, 4x 35W Speakers and 2 Tweeters, Height and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Start/Stop System, Body Colour Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Screen, Front Passenger Airbag with Airbag Deactivation, Thatcham Approved Immobiliser, Front and Rear Headrests with New Generation Height Adjustable SRP (System for Restraintand Protection) Front Headrests with R.S. Logo on Front Headrest, Tyre Pressure Control, Steering Wheel with Paddel Shifts. 5 seats, Use our chat service to request a competitive low deposit PCP quote/video demo or delivery quote, 16,995

  • Ad ID
    313656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    Trophy
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7035 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Renault Bolton
Bolton, BL32NU, Lancashire
United Kingdom

