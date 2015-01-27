Renault - 5 Super GTL - 1988

car description

The design of the Supercinq began in 1978 with the aim to develop a vehicle that would replace the Renault 5. It is based on the chassis of the Renault 9/11, so its inner width is greater than that of its predecessor. With front-wheel drive and a petrol engine.Renault Super 5 GTL from 1988. This 1.4 GTL petrol unit has always been with the same family.The car is in incredible condition considering it is over 27 years old. 130,000 km since the beginning, 100% original paint, completely original interior, rust-free.Up-to-date vehicle inspection, valid Spanish documents, roadworthy vehicle. Service and tune-up already performed. Dark grey colour.Really a classic utility vehicle for very little money.The car is in Sant Pol de Mar, Barcelona, Spain Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.