Renault - 5 GT Turbo COUPE - 1988

€1,850 - €2,405 (£1,712.92 - £2,226.79)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Renault 5 GT Turbo coupe, 1988, 12.585 km, is converted for track use. Is a fixer-upper, years ago stopped with a leaking head gasket.includes Devll roll cage, 2 fixed bucket seats, screw set, 2 x front fender.Mileage is NAP-logical but there were little moments of registration.Original COUPE on grey badge (van execution).Car needs welding on several points because of rust formation (i.a. sills/bottom), user traces and damage one would expect in a car for track use.The car can be viewed and picked up in Bleiswijk, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307801
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Renault > 5
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

