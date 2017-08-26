Renault 5 GT Turbo coupe, 1988, 12.585 km, is converted for track use. Is a fixer-upper, years ago stopped with a leaking head gasket.includes Devll roll cage, 2 fixed bucket seats, screw set, 2 x front fender.Mileage is NAP-logical but there were little moments of registration.Original COUPE on grey badge (van execution).Car needs welding on several points because of rust formation (i.a. sills/bottom), user traces and damage one would expect in a car for track use.The car can be viewed and picked up in Bleiswijk, the Netherlands.
