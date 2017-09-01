Renault - 18 TL - 12/1981 / no reserve price

car description

For sale without reserve price!French registration.Valid recent MOTOriginal 107.000 kmAlways well maintained.Bordeaux on a beige interior.Up-to-date maintenance. New water pump. Drainage and spark plugs done at 2000 kmThe carburettor was redone with new seals, and the engine has a timing chain, which is virtually maintenace-free, so you have nothing to worry about. The tyres have done 4000 km.Ignition without battery interrupter for reliability.No signs of rust on the car, the underside is very healthy.The paint shows signs of time, the bonnet has a different hue.Everything inside works and the plastics are well preserved, the original radio is present.The seats have protective covers.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Toulon, France.