car description

Very special that this Renault 12 TS 1975 is still there - the car once in its career has been repainted in its original metallic green.It is an original Dutch car delivered in very good condition - in 2003 repainted, then stood still a long time and rebuilt in 2014 and equipped with Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.Car looks very good, is very tight, well maintained and is in undamaged condition. Small amount of rust on tailgate underside.Interior features a leather sports interior from a Renault 18 Turbo - this is not perfect, there is a tear in the left-hand seat. Furthermore, the original first type dashboard with the round clocks.Technically the car is original and well maintained - features the original TS 1300 engine.The rims are changed though - these are from the option list of 1975 the alloy Dunlop rims with great tires.Valuation form is present and valid for 2 years.Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection until 28-04-2018.Car is delivered on 07-03-1975 - currently 42 years old.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up after the auction in Ype (Drenthe), the Netherlands.