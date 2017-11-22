loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT 11 GT LINE VVT CONVERTIBLE 2011

car description

Major Elle Intense Blue Metallic, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, ABS, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, CD Player, Central Locking, Colour Coded Bumpers, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Hood, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Half Leather Interior, IPod Auxiliary Socket, Last Private Owner Has Owned The Car From Three Months Old, Multiple Airbags, Rear Load Cover, Rear Spoiler, Service History, Switchable Airbags, Traction Control, ONLY 19000 MILES, FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403615
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Renault > 11
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.598
  • Engine Model
    GT LINE VVT CONVERTIBLE
