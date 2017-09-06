loading Loading please wait....
» » »

RENAULT 11 2016 66 REG DYNAMIQUE NAV 1.5 DCI *ONLY 5,800 MILES* 2016

Compare this car
£15,650
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

*Pearl White*. NO HIDDEN CHARGES Family Firm been ESTABLISHED over 50 YEARS, 12 MONTHS MOT, BALANCE OF MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY, 25 POINT PRE SALE CHECK, 2 KEYS SUPPLIED WITH THIS VEHICLE, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME, HPi Clear. Front centre armrest, Leather steering wheel, PAS, Rear wiper, Remote central locking, Roof rails, Trip computer, Rear courtesy lights, Air recirculation system, Rear passenger heating ducts, Body colour door handles, Drivers seat with lumbar adjustment, Side protection mouldings, Fingertip controls for audio system, ABS/EBD, Isofix system on outer rear seats, RAID (Renault Anti-Intruder Device), Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Brake assist, Heated rear windscreen, Hill start assist, Sat Nav, Bluetooth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310548
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/09/2017
  • Category
    Renault > 11
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5830 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.461
  • Engine Model
    2016 66 REG DYNAMIQUE NAV 1.5 DCI *ONLY 5,800 MILES*
Email Dealer >>

Kearsney Garage, London Road, River, Dover
Dover, CT16 3AB, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed