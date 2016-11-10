loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Vogue SE 3.6 TDV8

car description

This Vogue SE is the 2010 model year digital dash upgraded model beautifully presented in the triple black colorway of body, trim and dash black finish. Fullest specification, sat nav, bluetooth, rear entertainment, pre-heater, glass sunroof, heated and cooled electric memory seats, perforated leather finish, supercharge grill, alloys, removable towbar, LED lights, steering wheel in leather and black piano finish. This is a lovely two owner car with full main dealer history, recently serviced and ready for this seasons 4×4 motoring.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Vogue
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

