Range Rover Vogue SDV6 - 3.0 Litre

Specification MAKE Range Rover MODEL Vogue SDV6 - 3.0 Litre COLOUR Santorini Black with Black Hide Seating and Contrasting Red Stitching YEAR 2013/13 MILEAGE 23800 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this well equipped and very well presented example of the Range Rover Vogue. Finished in Santorini Black with Black Hide Seating. Supplied with our 12 month written warranty and a fresh MOT. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Automatic high beam assist, Contrast roof - Black, Front fog lamps, Terrain Response 2, Double locking + soft door close, Garage door opener, 20'' alloy wheels, Leather steering wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC) OPTIONAL EXTRAS Four Zone Climate Contro