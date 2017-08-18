Range Rover - Vogue 4.4 V8 HSE - 2004

car description

This Range Rover was delivered new in the Netherlands and has always remained in the Netherlands. The car is well maintained and equipped with a lot of extras, among others:Pneumatic suspension, electrically adjustable seats with memory, seat heating, suspension lowering for entering, Panorama roof, 4 new special rims with new tyres, automatic air conditioning, automatic gearbox and full leather upholstery.The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 31 January 2018.The necessary export documents will be provided for delivery to buyers from countries other than the Netherlands. Transport at a small additional fee possible upon agreement.The car can be viewed in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands. It is advised to view the car prior to placing a bid, to prevent discussion afterwards. It is possible to view the car on a lift.