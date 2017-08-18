loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover - Vogue 4.4 V8 HSE - 2004

Compare this car
View Auction
€17,500 - €22,750 (£15,942.50 - £20,725.25)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This Range Rover was delivered new in the Netherlands and has always remained in the Netherlands. The car is well maintained and equipped with a lot of extras, among others:Pneumatic suspension, electrically adjustable seats with memory, seat heating, suspension lowering for entering, Panorama roof, 4 new special rims with new tyres, automatic air conditioning, automatic gearbox and full leather upholstery.The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 31 January 2018.The necessary export documents will be provided for delivery to buyers from countries other than the Netherlands. Transport at a small additional fee possible upon agreement.The car can be viewed in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands. It is advised to view the car prior to placing a bid, to prevent discussion afterwards. It is possible to view the car on a lift.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305219
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Range Rover > Vogue
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Range Rover - Vogue 4.4 V8 HSE - 2004

    Alpina Vogue

    €17,500 - €22,750 est. (£15,942.50 - £20,725.25 est.)
    London , London
  • Range Rover - Vogue SE - 1990

    Alpina Vogue

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£11,387.50 - £14,803.75 est.)
    London , London