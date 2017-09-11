car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover MODEL 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE COLOUR Mariana Black YEAR 2013/63 MILEAGE 32500 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE. Finished in Mariana Black with Almond Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Touchscreen Navigation System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Paddle shift, Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Memory. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22" 10 Spoke Dark Tinted Alloy Wheels, Rear Seat Entertainment, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof, Winged Front and Rear Headrests, Front Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 4367 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 334 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 229 WARRANTY Supplied with our 12 month warranty. PRICE £51,850