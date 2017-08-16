1993 Range Rover Vogue EFI

car description

This stunning Range Rover Vogue has had just three owners from new and between 2015-2017 has had over £23,000 spent on a major programme of work taking it into first class condition. The vehicle was first registered on the 5th January 1993 and spent three years with its first owner in Pudsey, Leeds. The Range Rover was part exchanged with a York based Land Rover dealer in 1996 and sold to one of our long term customers who kept the car almost twenty years covering in the region of 75000 miles in this time, buying it with 40,000 miles at three years old. In early 2016 we sold the Range Rover to another long term customer of ours who commissioned £18,000 of work taking the car to a beautiful standard. Since then in early 2017 a further £5,000 has been spent on an upholstery re-trim in high quality leather plus the fitting of a handsfree kit. Since the major programme of work, the Range Rover has been used for commuting to work, covering in the region of 4000 miles. The Range Rover has also recently driven faultlessly from North Yorkshire to Central London and is quite simply outstanding on the road. The mileage is today is 122,300 and this example is both cosmetically and mechanicall