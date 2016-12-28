loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Sport Titan

£23,990
#Benzbavarian #RangeRover #Titan #theta360 #theta360uk – Spherical Image – RICOH THETA Benz Bavarian are proud to offer for your consideration this stunning Range Rover Sport Titan. Specification 22″ Titan alloy wheels Bespoke quilted leather interior Full Titan Widearch Bodykit Daytime running lights Privacy glass Custom exhaust White Premium Navigation System Cruise Control Front and Rear Park Distance Control Automatic Climate Control Heated Front and Rear Seats Heated Front Screen Upholstery – Premium Leather Ultrasonic Alarm System Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory Radio High Audio System – Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger

range-rover sport titan alloy-wheels bodykit cruise-control leather mp3 privacy-glass sat-nav 2007 land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223696
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    97070 mi
United Kingdom

