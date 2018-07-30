loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover Sport Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE |

Compare this car
£51,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE COLOUR Mariana Black YEAR 2015/15 MILEAGE 13800 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE. Finished in Mariana Black with Ebony Interior. Supplied with the balance of a manufacturer's Five Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Remote Operated Tailgate, Climate Control, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, Electric Windows, Fixed Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Aids, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Dynamic Stability Control, Stop/Start System. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22" Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Red Calipers, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Full Size Spare Wheel. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 2993 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 288 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 199 WARRANTY Supplied with the balance of the Manufacturers Warranty until 30/07/2018

Accessories

range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black 1-owner 8-speed alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control immobiliser leather privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon hands-free land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed