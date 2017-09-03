Range Rover Sport Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic

car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Dynamic COLOUR Loire Blue YEAR 2014/14 MILEAGE 36500 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE. Finished in Loire Blue with Ebony Black interior hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm and Immobiliser, Range Rover Navigation System. DAB Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, 8" Touch Screen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control for Navigation, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Heated Windscreen, Electrically Operated Windows, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 16 Way Electrically Powered Seats with Memory Function. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sliding Panoramic Roof, Meridian Surround Sound, 22" 6 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Auto Dimming Powerfold Mirrors, 60:40 Folding Rear Sears with Load Through, Extra Large Additional Washer Bottle, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Full-Size Spare Wheel, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps,