Range Rover Sport Overfinch HSE 3.0 TDV6

Java Perforated Hide with Silver Stitching Wood Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio with USB, Ipod & Aux In Harman/Kardon Sound Touchscreen Navigation Fridge Heated Rear Seats Side Steps Boot Liner Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Reversing Camera Red Calipers 22″ Overfinch Alloy Wheels Full Land Rover Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310652
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    46400 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

