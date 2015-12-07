car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Autobiography SDV6 Dynamic COLOUR Chile Red YEAR 2014/14 MILEAGE 7205 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Range Rover Sport Autobiography SDV6 Dynamic. Finished in Chile Red with Ebony Black Interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Active Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Air Conditioning Front & Rear, Auto High Beam Assist, Black Painted Roof, Heated Front Windscreen, Keyless Entry & Start, Rear-View Camera, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, DAB Radio, Front Cooler Box, Heated Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Xenon Headlamps. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 7 Seat Configuration, Privacy Glass. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 2993 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 199 PRICE £52,850 Share this car Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Range Rover Sport Autobiography SDV6 Dynamic Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a friend × E-MAIL TO A FRIEND Range Rover Sport Autobiography SDV6 Dynamic Bramley have a Range Rover Sport Autobiography SDV6 Dynamic available for sale. Ch