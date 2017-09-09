loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE

£21,995
Ebony Hide Dark Wood Veneers Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio CD Multiplay Harman/Kardon Sound Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Fridge Rear Heated Seats Rear Privacy Glass Detachable Towbar Boot Liner Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Reversing Camera 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Service History.

  • Ad ID
    316895
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    71900 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

