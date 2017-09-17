2017 Range Rover Sport 3.0 V6 HSE Dynamic

21" 5 Split Spoke Silver Alloys, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 360 Degree Park Distance Control, Heated & Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Front & Rear Premium Carpet Mats, Twin Blade Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Full Size Spare Wheel, Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment, Water Wading Aid Wade Sensing, Privacy Glass, Additional Washer Bottle, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Bluetooth Audio Streaming & Bluetooth Phone Connection, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming), InControl Apps, InControl Touch Pro (10" Touchscreen), Range Rover Audio System (250W) With Eight Speakers, Speed Limiter, Single CD Player, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Power Fold, Heated Door Mirrors With Approach Lights, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Rear Park Distance Sensors With Visual Display, Lane Departure Warning, Powered Gesture Tailgate, Cruise Control, Two Zone Climate Control, Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles, Head Restraints 2 Way Height Adjustable, 16 Way Electric Front Seats With Memory, Front Height Adjustable Seat Belts, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Hill Desce
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
