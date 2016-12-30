loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2016 Range Rover Sport SVR

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

22” SVR Wheels, Deployable Side Steps, Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher with carbon fibre bezel on steering wheel, Heads Up Display, Soft Close Doors, Traffic Sign recognition with Land Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring with Close vehicle sensing, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Privacy Glass With Infrared Reflective Windscreen, Extra Large Washer Bottle, Front Mudflaps, Rear mudflaps, 5 Year Service Plan. 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, iPod Integration, Front & Rear Heated Seats, In Control Protect, Style Nine 16X16 Way SVR Memory Sports Seats, SVR Active Loud Exhaust, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Heated/Ventilated Seats, Bright Sports Pedals, Noble Plated Paddle Shift, Blue Brake Calipers, Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Finish, Sports Suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting 3, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Windscreen, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Torque Vectoring.

Accessories

romans international 2016 range-rover sport svr blue 1-owner bluetooth carbon heated-seats heated-windscreen ipod privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps xenon hands-free mp3 land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223977
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
  • Mileage
    850 mi
Email Dealer >>

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed