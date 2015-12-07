loading Loading please wait....
2016 Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic

22" Black Alloys, Deployable Side Steps, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Cooled/Heated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Head Up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy IRR Glass, Reverse Traffic Detection, Service Plan, 2017 Model Year, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example.
Meridian Surround Sound System, HDD Navigation System, DAB Radio, Voice Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pro Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot, Front Park Distance Control Sensor, Rear Parking Aid, Rear View Camera, Forward Facing Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control & Queue Assist, Traffic Message Channel, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Driver Drowsiness Monitoring, Front & Rear Comfort Air Conditioning, A/C Refridgerant, Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Finish, Heated Powerfolding Mirrors With Memory, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Dimming Mirror, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, 60/40 Fold Through, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Style 5 18x18 Way Electrically Adjustable Front Seats With Memory, Lumbar Seat With 4 Way Adjustable Bolster, Front Cooled Console, Premium Leather Console Lid, TFT Virtual Instrument Cluster, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Starter System, Electric Heate

  • Ad ID
    418396
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Sport
  • Mileage
    7060 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

