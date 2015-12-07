2015 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Hybrid

21" Delta Wing Diamond Turned Alloys, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Perpendicular Park Assist, 18-Way Electric Front Seats With Massage + Upper Seat Articulation, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature, Full Size Spare Wheel, Privacy Glass, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Adaptive Cruise Control With Queue Assist, HDD Navigation, Bluetooth, Meridian Surround Sound System, InControl Apps, Park Distance Control With Front Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, Rear View Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection, Traffic Message Channel, Regenerative Brake System, Collison Mitigation, Voice Control, DAB Radio, SOS Assistance Apps, Wi-Fi, Heated/Folding/Memory External Mirrors, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Cooled/Heated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Electric Front Seats With Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Illuminated Door Treadplates, Electric Steering Column, 3-Zone Climate Control, Garage Door Opener, Electronic Air Suspension, Gloss Black Mirrors, Headlamp Power Washer System, Gloss Black Grille, Ambient Lighting, Black Tail Gate Finisher, Leather Edged Floor Mats, Red Brake Calipers.
May 17, 2017