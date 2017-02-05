Porsche 986 2.7 Manual Gearbox In Harrogate North Yorkshire

car description

2001 y reg Porsche Boxster 2.7 manual covered only 57100 miles.

This is probably one of the finest examples on the market today, a truly stunning car finished in Porsche lapis blue, with contrasting grey leather interior. This is a UK car originally supplied by Arlington Porsche in April 2001.

This car has an option list as follows: air conditioning, 3 spoke sports steering wheel, Becker cdr22 cd player head unit with the upgraded amplified 4 speaker system, wind deflector, s/steel Boxster door entry guards, top tinted wind screen, 17 inch alloys, upgraded clear light kits, Porsche sports exhaust system.

This car has an excellent service history with many supporting invoices. Our preparation for sale will include our usual in house sales inspection along with a vehicle service and full mot test prior to sale.

Rpm specialist cars is one of Yorkshires leading independent Porsche specialists and as you would expect every Porsche that we offer for sale undergoes an extensive in house inspection prior to sale, this carried out by our team of experienced Porsche technicians, we then continue our preparation to include any due vehicle service and an mot test. For added piece of mind all o