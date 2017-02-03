2002 Porsche 911/996 Targa

car description

The 996 is the internal designation for the Porsche 911 model; it was manufactured and sold between 1998 and 2005. On its debut, the 996 featured the most significant changes to the Carrera model since its 1963 introduction, namely the water-cooled engine replacing the previously air-cooled unit. Other changes included a sleeker body with a more steeply raked windshield and a re-designed interior. The performance characteristics remained superb with reliability at its core.

Originally registered on 1 st July 2002, this 996 Targa has only covered 26,313 miles from new. The condition of this stunning Porsche is commensurate with such a low mileage example and we are advised she drives 'faultlessly'. To be expected, the engine runs smoothly and quietly with excellent oil pressure. The Targa roof is a superb design, offering space and vision at the touch of a button. The Polar silver paintwork is unmarked as are all the wheels and the black leather interior. The specification of this Porsche includes factory fitted satellite navigation, electric driver's seat, heated front seats and a CD player. Supplied with a V5C registration document, a current MoT test certificate and a well stampe