PORSCHE PANAMERA V8 Turbo 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V8 Turbo 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,21'' Exclusive Design Alloy Wheels Painted Platinum Satin,Panoramic Glass Roof System,Surround View Parking Camera System,Sports Exhaust System,Sport Chrono Package,Adaptive Sports Seats Plus Inc Memory Package,Heated Steering Wheel,Four-Zone Climate Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,Power Steering Plus,Soft Close Doors,Black High Gloss Interior Package,Privacy Glass,Lane Keep Assist Inc Speed Limit Indicator,Ambient Lighting Inc Rear Lighting Package,Rear USB Interface,Preparation For Rear Seat Entertainment,Balance Of 3 Years Warranty

  • Ad ID
    410269
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£134,000

Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex
Burgess Hill, RH159TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

