PORSCHE PANAMERA V8 4S 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V8 4S 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9850 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,21'' 911 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels,BOSE Surround Sound System,Sport Design Package,Adaptive Air Suspension,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Rear Axle Steering,LED Main Headlights,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,Rooflining in Alcantara,Adaptive Sports Seats with Memory,Power Steering Plus,Coloured Wheel Centres,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Seats,Privacy Glass,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),Tinted LED Tail Lights,Automatic Air Conditioning,Model Designation Painted,Crayon Seat Belts,Side Window Trims in Black,Ambient Lighting,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 01/03/20
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
