PORSCHE PANAMERA V8 4S 5dr PDK Auto

£98,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V8 4S 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9850 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,21'' 911 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels,BOSE Surround Sound System,Sport Design Package,Adaptive Air Suspension,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management),Rear Axle Steering,LED Main Headlights,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,Rooflining in Alcantara,Adaptive Sports Seats with Memory,Power Steering Plus,Coloured Wheel Centres,Heated Steering Wheel,Heated Seats,Privacy Glass,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),Tinted LED Tail Lights,Automatic Air Conditioning,Model Designation Painted,Crayon Seat Belts,Side Window Trims in Black,Ambient Lighting,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 01/03/20

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9850 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

