loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr S Auto

Compare this car
£41,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr S Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45371 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Agate Grey

Accessories

PCM Navigation,DAB Digital Radio,Front and rear park assist,Telephone Module,Universal Audio Interface,Homelink (garage door opener),Heated front and rear seats,Heated steering wheel,Porsche Keyless Entry and Drive,Porsche crest embossed in front headrests,Comfort Seats and Memory Package,Alcantara Headlining,Electric Roll-up Sunblind,Speed Limit Indicator,Online Services,Adjustable air suspension,19' Panamera Alloys in Anthracite,One owner from new,Full Porsche service history,Sytner Select vehicle,Video available on request,Cherished number not included with vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325913
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45371 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Select Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed