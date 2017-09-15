PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr S Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45371 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Agate Grey
PCM Navigation,DAB Digital Radio,Front and rear park assist,Telephone Module,Universal Audio Interface,Homelink (garage door opener),Heated front and rear seats,Heated steering wheel,Porsche Keyless Entry and Drive,Porsche crest embossed in front headrests,Comfort Seats and Memory Package,Alcantara Headlining,Electric Roll-up Sunblind,Speed Limit Indicator,Online Services,Adjustable air suspension,19' Panamera Alloys in Anthracite,One owner from new,Full Porsche service history,Sytner Select vehicle,Video available on request,Cherished number not included with vehicle
Sytner Select Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Porsche purists were barely over the shock of the Cayenne when Stuttgart...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...