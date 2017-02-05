car description

The Porsche Panamera production model was unveiled at the 13th Auto Shanghai International Automobile Show in Shanghai in 2009. Produced to fill the market between Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicle and its iconic 911 range. The Panamera offered four-door practicality with compromising styling and performance. Offered with a range of both petrol and diesel engines. The Panamera Diesel was launched in May 2011. The vehicle uses the same Audi 3.0L V6 engine used in the Cayenne Diesel, itself a tuned carryover of an existing engine. The Panamera's engine has a power output of 250 bhp. Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 150 mph yet still returning a staggering combined 37mpg, making it the most economical Porsche in the range. The interior of the Panamera benefits from a completely new centre console inspired by the Carrera GT. This also incorporates all the latest Navigation and touch screen technology.

The Porsche Panamera V6 Diesel offered here at Hofmanns is a 2014 “63 plate” finished in Pure White with Cream leather. Having covered just 26,486 miles, with a full Porsche service history carried out most recently by Porsche Centre Bournem