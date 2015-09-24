loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1789 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

BOSE Surround Sound System,Rear Wiper,LED Main Headlights,Park Assist,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,21'' Panamera Sport Design Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Heated Seats,Fixed Luggage Compartment Covers,Panoramic Roof System,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Steering Plus,Adaptive Air Suspension,USB Interface in Rear,14 Way Power Seats with Memory,Sport Chrono Package,Ambient Lighting,Storage Package,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 19/10/20

  • Ad ID
    414867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1789 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£79,000

Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

