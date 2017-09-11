PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 2900 Ext Color: Carmine Red
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Rear Axle Steering,Power Steering Plus,Sport Design Package Painted in Black,Heated Steering Wheel,21'' 911 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels,Heated Seats,Privacy Glass,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Exterior Mirrors Painted Black,Door Handles Painted Black,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,LED Headlights,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),Tinted LED Tail Lights including Light Strip,BOSE Surround Sound System,Vehicle Key Painted,Leather Key Pouch,On Board Charger,Adaptive Sports Seats with Memory Package,Side Window Trims Painted Black,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 28/06/20
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Porsche purists were barely over the shock of the Cayenne when Stuttgart...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...