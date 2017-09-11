loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto

£100,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 2900 Ext Color: Carmine Red

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Rear Axle Steering,Power Steering Plus,Sport Design Package Painted in Black,Heated Steering Wheel,21'' 911 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels,Heated Seats,Privacy Glass,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Exterior Mirrors Painted Black,Door Handles Painted Black,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,LED Headlights,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),Tinted LED Tail Lights including Light Strip,BOSE Surround Sound System,Vehicle Key Painted,Leather Key Pouch,On Board Charger,Adaptive Sports Seats with Memory Package,Side Window Trims Painted Black,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 28/06/20

  • Ad ID
    318023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2900
  • Engine Model
    2900
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

