PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 2900 Ext Color: Night Blue Metallic
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Power Steering Plus,Sport Design Package Painted in Black,Heated Steering Wheel,Panoramic Roof System,Electric Sunblinds for Rear,21'' Panamera Sport Design Alloy Wheels,Heated Seats,Seat Massage Function,Comfort Access,Privacy Glass,Porsche Crest Embossed Head Rests,Rooflining in Alcantara,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,LED Headlights,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),Tinted LED Tail Lights including Light Strip,Automatic Air Conditioning,Burmester Surround Sound System,Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment,On Board Charger,14 Way Power Seats with Memory,Ambient Lighting,TV Tuner including Digital Radio,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 28/06/20
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
