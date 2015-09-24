loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA V6 3.0 S HYBRID TIPTRONIC S Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: V6 3.0 S HYBRID TIPTRONIC S Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 33732 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: DARK BLUE METALLIC

14000 of extras, adaptive air-suspension, 20inch Turbo ll alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, electric glass sunroof, Bose sound, telephone module, keyless entry and start, bi-xenon headlamps, sport chrono pack, auto tailgate, birch anthracite interior, tyre pressure monitors, three spoke multi function steering wheel, privacy glass, Porsche embossed front and rear head rests, rear wash wipe.

  • Ad ID
    408321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Hybrid
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    33732 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2995
  • Engine Model
    2995
£33,995

Wimbledon Carriage Co
Wimbledon, SW191LA, London
United Kingdom

