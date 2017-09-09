Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 44,000 Fuel Type: Hybrid Registered: 2013 (63) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER 20" alloys
porsche panamera s e hybrid tiptronic silver alloy-wheels black-leather hatchback metallic 2013 leather black-interior automatic semi-automatic fast german rwd petrol 2wd dark-interior
United Kingdom
Porsche purists were barely over the shock of the Cayenne when Stuttgart...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...