Variant name:TURBO PDK ,Derivative:970 (G1) ,Variant: 2010 10 Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 Turbo PDK 5 Door A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example, low mileage 10 Reg Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 Turbo PDK 5 door hatchback which has been serviced by Porsche and finished in basalt black metallic with matching black leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination in this range. This Porsche Panamera is fitted with a full Caractere exclusive body styling kit with upgraded 22" Caractere exclusive gloss black alloy wheels. No expense has been spared on the optional extra specification which includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), sports exhaust system, adaptive cruise control, alcantara roof lining, sports chrono package (turbo), 22" Caractere alloy wheels, 3 spoke multifunctional steering wheel inc carbon trim, heated steering wheel, 4 zone climate control, carbon interior package, automatic tailgate, CD/DVD changer 6 way and privacu glass with a total cost of £13288. Also includes sat nav, bluetooth, Porsche privacy handset, keyless entry & drive system, sport & sport plus system, air suspension and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example with this specification and body styling available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment.
2 Keys, Porsche Service History, Full Black Leather Upholstery, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Tiptronic Gearbox Controls, Electric Power Tailgate, Gloss Red Callipers, Full Caractere Exclusive Body Styling Kit, Multimedia Display Screen, CD Stereo System, Aux In, USB In, Optional Extra Spec Includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Sports Exhaust System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Roof Lining In Alcantara, Sports Chrono Package Turbo, 2" Gloss Black Caractere Alloy Wheels, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel Inc Carbon Trim, Heated Steering Wheel, 4 Zone Climate Control, Carbon Interior Package, Automatic Tailgate, CD/DVD Changer 6 Way, Privacy Glass, Homelink (Garage Door Opener), Total Cost Of Optional Extra Spec £13,288, Satellite Navigation, Sim Card Slot, Porsche Privacy Handset, Electric Adjustable Spoiler, Keyless Adjustable Spoiler, Keyless Entry & Drive System, Leather Centre Armrest, Leather Door Card Panels & Armrests, Automatic Lights, Auto Start/Stop, Isofix Child Seat Prep, Rear Centre Console, Rear Centre Armrest, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Passenger Electric Memory Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Electric Parking Brake, BOSE Sound System, Full Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Sport & Sport Plus Selector, Air Suspension, Traction Control, Full Rubber Mats, Aluminium Interior Handles, Dual Zone Heating System, Auto Climate Control, Air Conditioning, On Board Trip Computer, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Central Locking, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Rear Heated Seats, Gloss Black Exterior Window Trims, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & Spoiler, High Vis Stop Lamp, 4 Way Exhaust System, Headlamp Washers, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturer Spec, 500 BHP, Bi Xenon Headlights, Outstanding Performance, Stunning Body Styling, Best Value Example On The Market
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015