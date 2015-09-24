car description

Variant name:TURBO PDK ,Derivative:970 (G1) ,Variant: 2010 10 Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 Turbo PDK 5 Door A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this stunning example, low mileage 10 Reg Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 Turbo PDK 5 door hatchback which has been serviced by Porsche and finished in basalt black metallic with matching black leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination in this range. This Porsche Panamera is fitted with a full Caractere exclusive body styling kit with upgraded 22" Caractere exclusive gloss black alloy wheels. No expense has been spared on the optional extra specification which includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), sports exhaust system, adaptive cruise control, alcantara roof lining, sports chrono package (turbo), 22" Caractere alloy wheels, 3 spoke multifunctional steering wheel inc carbon trim, heated steering wheel, 4 zone climate control, carbon interior package, automatic tailgate, CD/DVD changer 6 way and privacu glass with a total cost of £13288. Also includes sat nav, bluetooth, Porsche privacy handset, keyless entry & drive system, sport & sport plus system, air suspension and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example with this specification and body styling available on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment.