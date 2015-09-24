loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Hatchback Turbo ,Derivative:Turbo ,Variant: 4.0 V8 Turbo 5dr PDK Porsche Panamera 4.0 V8 Turbo 5dr PDK

8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Storage package, Side window trims in black (high-gloss), Ambient lighting, Sport Chrono Package, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats (front) with memory package, USB interface in rear, SportDesign side skirts, Rear-axle steering including Power steering Plus, Sports exhaust system in black, Power steering Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Panoramic roof system, Electric roll-up sunblind for behind rear compartment and electric roll-up sunblind for rear side windows, Seat ventilation (front seats), Cupholder covers (front), 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Carbon interior package, Exterior mirrors painted, Illuminated door sill guards in carbon, Lane Change Assist, ParkAssist including Surround View, LED main headlights with matrix beam including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Tinted LED taillights including light strip, Adaptive cruise control, Preparation for Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment

  • Ad ID
    418110
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    795 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4
£124,990

The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH
United Kingdom

