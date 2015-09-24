loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera

Variant name:Hatchback 4 ,Derivative:4 ,Variant: 2.9 V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK Porsche Panamera 2.9 V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK

Vehicle cable length 75m / 25 foot, Soft-close doors, 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Ambient lighting incl. interior lighting package for rear compartment, 8-way power seats, Thermally and noise insulated glass, 19-inch Panamera wheels, Seat heating (front & rear seats), Comfort access, Fire extinguisher, ParkAssist including reversing camera, Lane Change Assist, Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue, LED main headlights with matrix beam including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Rear wiper, Adaptive cruise control, BOSE® Surround Sound System

  • Ad ID
    415194
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    9496 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.9
£84,950

Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom

