Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Adaptive cruise control,Carbon interior package,Electric roll-up sunblind for behind rear compartment and electric roll-up sunblind for rear side windows,Four-zone automatic climate control,HomeLink (garage door opener) 433 MHz,ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat,Lane Change Assist,Lane Keep Assist incl. speed limit indicator,ParkAssist including Surround View,Power steering Plus,Preparation for towbar system, Rear-axle steering including Power steering Plus,Six-disc CD/DVD autochanger,Ski bag,Sport Chrono Package,Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in brushed stainless steel),Thermally and noise insulated glass,Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest,18-way Adaptive Sports Seats (front) with memory package,21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels,8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414446
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10089 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3996
£120,000

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

