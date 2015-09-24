Variant name:Diesel Saloon S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 3.0 V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S Here we have for sale this wonderful White 2011 Porsche Panamera Diesel S. This vehicle has 64,000 miles and is in very good condition throughout and is also in a very desirable colour combination. The full spec list is as followed, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Reverse Parking Camera, Fully Electric Front Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Bose Surround Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Leather Seats, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Fully Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Brushed Panamera Kick Plates, Automatic Xenon Projector Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Dual Exhaust System.

Ambient temperature display, Brake pad wear sensors, Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display, Porsche communication management including navigation, Service interval indicator, Tailgate power closing, Trip computer, Radio, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Adaptive rear spoiler, Antenna, Black window surrounds, Chrome look insert in tailgate, Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Grey tinted heat insulating glass, Headlamp assist, Heated rear window with auto timer, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Power foldback door mirrors, Rain sensor, Rear diffuser, Water repellent glass in front side windows, Welcome home function, 12v power point in centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 60/40 asymmetric split folding rear seats, Air quality sensor, Auto air recirculation, Floor mats with Porsche logo, Folding rear centre armrest, Front armrest + cupholder, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front seatback pockets, Integrated front head restraints, Integrated rear head restraints, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Lockable/illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Passenger footwell storage net, Pollen filter, Rear armrest with 2 cupholders, Storage compartment in rear centre armrest, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Storage compartment in rear doors, Storage net in luggage compartment, Two folding front cup holders, Interior lighting pack - Panamera, 3 point front/outer rear seatbelts + pre-tensioners + force limiters on front seats, Brake assist, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic parking brake, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Passenger airbag deactivation warning, Passenger knee airbag, PSM with ABS, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti-theft with interior ultrasonic protection, Porsche vehicle tracking system (VTS), Remote control central locking, Transponder engine immobiliser, Diesel particulate filter, Sealing compound and compressor kit