Porsche Panamera

car description

Variant name:4 E-HYBRID SPORT TURISMO ,Derivative:G2 ,Variant: 4 E-HYBRID SPORT TURISMO Agate Grey Metallic exterior colour
Leather interior in Black, smooth finish leather
LED main headlights with matrix beam including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Porsche Crest embossed on headrests
ParkAssist including reversing camera
Power Steering Plus
BOSE® Surround Sound System
21-inch Exclusive Design wheels (paint finish in Black high-gloss)
Seat ventilation (front seats)
7.2 kW On-board charger
Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue
Vehicle cable length 7,5m / 25 foot
Tinted LED taillights including light strip
Panoramic Roof system
8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission
Carbon interior package
Privacy Glass
Door Handles painted in black (high gloss)
Sport Exhaust system in black
18-way Adaptive Sports Seats (front) with memory package
Seat heating (front & rear seats)
Adaptive Cruise control
Porsche Charging Dock for Porsche Universal Charger (AC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410541
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    188379
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.9
