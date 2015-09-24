loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved,

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Adaptive rear spoiler, Antenna, Black window surrounds, Chrome look insert in tailgate, Electric windows + anti trap protection + one touch open/close drivers side, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Grey tinted heat insulating glass, Headlamp assist, Heated rear window with auto timer, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Power foldback door mirrors, Rain sensor, Rear diffuser, Water repellent glass in front side windows, Welcome home function, 12v power point in centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 60/40 asymmetric split folding rear seats, Air quality sensor, Auto air recirculation, Floor mats with Porsche logo, Folding rear centre armrest, Front armrest + cupholder, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front seatback pockets, Integrated front head restraints, Integrated rear head restraints, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Lockable/illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Manual height/reach adjust steering wheel, Passenger footwell storage net, Pollen filter, Rear armrest with 2 cupholders, Storage compartment in rear centre armrest, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Storage compartment in rear doors, Storage net in luggage compartment, Two folding front cup holders

  • Ad ID
    407743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
