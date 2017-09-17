Porsche > Panamera

car description

Finished In Carrera White, Auto/Tipronic With Paddle Shift, Just One Owner From New With 42K And Full Service History, A Mega Spec Vehicle That Includes, Upgraded 20 Inch Turbo Alloys, Full Black Leather With Memory Pack, Sport Chrono Timer, DVD SAT NAV/COMMAND Satellite Navigation System, Soft Close Doors, Reversing Camera, Bose Logic 7 Surround Sound System, LED Intelligent Light System, Upgraded Suspension, Full Sports Leather Interior, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Front And Rear PDC Parking Sensors, Factory Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Electric Window/Mirrors, CD Player, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Tinted Windows, Cruise Control, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Vehicle Is Presented In Immaculate Condition And Includes All Original Porsche Manuals And Mats, Must Be Seen To Be Appreciated, 5 Days Driveaway Insurance Available With All Vehicles, Competitive Finance Rates, Full Showroom Facilities