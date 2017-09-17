loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera

£79,990
car description

Variant name:Hatchback ,Variant: 3.0 V6 5dr PDK Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 5dr PDK

Accessories

8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Storage package, Side window trims in black (high-gloss), 14-way power seats (front) with memory package, USB interface in rear, Adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). Standard suspension unavailable. Only orders with adaptive air suspension accepted at price indicated. Update due 08/17., Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Ioniser, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on front passenger seat, Panoramic roof system, Seat heating (front & rear seats), Privacy glass, Cupholder covers (front), 20-inch Panamera Turbo wheels, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, ParkAssist including reversing camera, LED-headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS), Adaptive cruise control, Four-zone automatic climate control, Smoking package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Preparation Rear Seat Entertainment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329017
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4565 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom

