Variant name:Diesel Hatchback 4S ,Derivative:4S ,Variant: 4.0 V8 4S 5dr PDK Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Porsche Panamera 4.0 V8 4S 5dr PDK, finished in Jet Black Metallic Paint with Black Leather Interior. Contact Us for Further Details or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.
Panoramic Roof System, Park Assist Including Reversing, 21-Inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels, Privacy Glass, Driver Memory Package, Adaptive Air Suspension, Ambient temperature display, Automatic start/stop system, Brake pad wear sensors, Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display, Mobile telephone preparation, Porsche communication management including navigation, Sports button in centre console, Tailgate power closing, Voice control system, Connect Plus with Apple CarPlay, wireless internet access, DAB Digital radio, Adaptive rear spoiler - 2way, Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror, Automatic headlamp activation, Dual tube twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel, Electric folding door mirrors, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, High gloss black air outlets in wings, LED daytime running lights, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, Remote window closing, Welcome home function, Gearshift paddles, Heated front seats, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Rear centre console, Interior lighting pack - Panamera, PTM (Porsche Traction Management), Titanium Grey Brake Callipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control,
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD,
United Kingdom
