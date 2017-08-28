loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera

£57,990
car description

Variant name:Saloon S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 3.0 V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr Tiptronic S Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr Tiptronic S

Accessories

Comfort memory package, Porsche crest embossed on headrests front, Tiptronic S, 20-inch 911 Turbo II wheels, Full colour wheel centre caps, Driver memory package, Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Sport Chrono Package, BOSE® surround sound-system, Supply cable for 3 pin 32A/230V industrial electrical outlet blue, Monochrome Black exterior package high-gloss, SportDesign steering wheel with rim in Alcantara, Privacy glass, Universal audio interface

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18782 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom

