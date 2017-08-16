Porsche > Panamera

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror, Black front double slats in side air intake, Brushed stainless steel twin exhaust pipes, Chrome air outlets in wings, Chrome side window strips, Electric front and rear windows + anti trap + one touch, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Grey tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window with auto timer, Integral side impact protection, LED daytime running lights, Rain sensor, Rear diffuser, Silver coloured strips, Water repellent glass in front side windows, Welcome home function, 12v power point in centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 12V socket in luggage compartment, Air quality sensor, Alcantara roof lining, Electric height/reach adjustable steering wheel, Five round instrument dials with silver bezel , black backgrounds , silver grey instrument dials with rev counter and turbo, Front armrest + cupholder, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front seatback pockets, Heated front and rear seats, Integrated front head restraints, Integrated rear head restraints, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Passenger footwell storage net, Pollen filter, Rear armrest with 2 cupholders, Retractable luggage cover, Storage net in luggage compartment