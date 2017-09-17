loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera

$45,000 (£33,111)
George Westminster
car description

2010 Porsche Panamera S equipped with Navigation System

Description of this 2010 Porsche Panamera
CARFAX CERTIFIED!!! STUNNING 2010 Porsche Panamera S equipped with Navigation System, Airmatic Suspension, Front and Rear Heated/Cooled Seats, Parking Assist, HID Headlights, BOSE Premium Sound System with 6-CD Changer, AUX/USB input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Power Glass Sunroof, Power Lift Gate, Premium Leather and Wood Trim Interior, 3-SPOKE SPORTS WOOD STEERING WHEEL W/SHIFTERS, Power / Memory Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Lift Gate, Tinted Windows, Floor Mats and much more.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    17/09/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    68590 mi
  • Power
    7 hp
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.8
  • Engine Model
    4.8L V8
George Westminster
